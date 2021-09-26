Left Menu

Three of family dead in Chhattisgarh lightning strike

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:11 IST
Three members of a family, including a brother-sister duo, were killed in a lightning strike in Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a potato field in Duppi village in the evening when the deceased and other family members were working, a Rajapur police station official said.

''Shivlal Gond (20) died on the spot while Vinod and his sister Kajal, both 10, succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Two others from the family were injured, one of whom is critical,'' he said.

