Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Mamata Banerjee to help in construction of two COVID makeshift hospitals in West Bengal

Lok Sabha MP and President of West Bengal Congress Committee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister requesting to fasten the progress of constructing two make-shift COVID hospitals ahead of the likely third wave of the pandemic. The two hospitals, one in Murshidabad district and the other in Kalyani district were sanctioned by the Central government under PM-CARES funds.

"You may kindly recall that during my meeting with the Prime Minister on May 24, I requested him to saction funds for the establishment of COVID hospital in Murshidabad. The Prime Minister sanctioned two 250-bedded makeshift COVID hospitals, one at Murshidabad and another at Kalyani through PM-CARES," he said in the letter. Chowdhury alleged that despite his request, the state Government is not cooperating with providing local support for the construction of the hospitals.

The Congress leader further wrote, "In the wake of imminent COVID third wave, I had requested you to kindly provide local support for the establishment of the above-mentioned sanctioned COVID hospitals. However, the ground reality is that the state Government is not cooperating at all and is not providing any local support. As a result, the work of the COVID hospital has not started yet." Chowdhury pointed out that in recent months, the death rate amongst children due to COVID and COVID related complications have increased multifold in Murshidabad. "However, due to lack of medical facilities, there is general despair and hopelessness amongst the public at large. I may also add that with a lot of effort, I get the Central Funds for West Bengal. But the West Bengal Government is not willing to utilize the same," he said.

The Congress leader urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to keep political considerations aside and provide all the necessary support for the establishment of the above-mentioned COVID hospitals. "As a Chief Minister, please adhere to Raj Dharma and provide good governance to all irrespective of political considerations," he said. (ANI)

