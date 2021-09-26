Following are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL30 PM-LD VIRUS PM urges people to ensure no one is left out of vaccination's 'circle of safety' New Delhi: Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's ''circle of safety''.

DEL68 PB-CABINET 3RDLD EXPANSION Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi inducts 15 ministers; 5 Amarinder loyalists dropped Chandigarh: With barely five months to go for assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday inducted 15 ministers, dropping five Amarinder Singh loyalists from the previous ministry.

DEL65 FARMERS-LD BANDH SKM appeals for peace during Bharat Bandh on Monday; Many parties extend support New Delhi: Many non-NDA parties have extended support to the nationwide 10-hour strike on Monday called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

DEL69 UP-CABINET-2NDLD EXPANSION Jitin Prasada, 6 others inducted into Yogi Adityanath ministry months before UP polls Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inducted Jitin Prasada and six others into his Council of Ministers, attempting to balance caste and regional aspirations ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

DEL16 PM-US MEETINGS PM Modi clocks 20 meetings in his 65-hour stay in US New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, government sources said on Sunday. DEL61 MHA-2NDLD NAXAL Amit Shah urges CMs to give priority to end Naxal menace; seeks joint action to choke flow of funds New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged the chief ministers of Naxal-affected states to give priority to addressing the menace so that it can be eradicated within a year and sought a joint strategy to choke the flow of funds to the red ultras.

CAL9 OD-CYCLONE-LANDFALL Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins: IMD Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

DEL46 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER 2 LeT militants involved in murder of BJP leader Waseem Bari killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants involved in the murder of BJP leader Waseem Bari and two of his family members last year were killed on Sunday in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

DEL53 NITISH-CASTE CENSUS Nitish reiterates demand for caste census, says this is in national interest New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated his demand for a caste census, saying it is in national interest and will facilitate development of the communities lagging in development.

DEL8 CONG-MANMOHAN-BDAY' 'Fearless', 'brilliant', much to learn from him: Rahul Gandhi hails ex-PM Manmohan on birthday New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he has a great understanding of issues facing the country and there is much to learn from him.

BOM10 GJ-RIJIJU-JUDICIARY No turf war in judiciary, legislature and executive, all working for nation: Rijiju Gandhinagar: A lively relationship between the judiciary, the legislature and the executive is vital in a democracy, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Sunday even as he dismissed the perception of any turf war among these three organs.

LEGAL LGD3 CJI-WOMEN QUOTA You have to shout with anger and demand 50 per cent reservation in judiciary: CJI to women lawyers New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday exhorted women lawyers to strongly raise their demand for 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary while assuring them of his ''total support''.

BUSINESS DEL4 BIZ-CAIRN-AIRINDIA New York court pauses tax suit to allow Cairn to settle dispute with India New Delhi: A New York court has paused Cairn Energy's pursuit of US assets of Air India for the recovery of USD 1.2 billion arbitral award, so as to allow the British firm to reach a settlement with the Indian government on the long drawn dispute. By Ammar Zaidi DEL36 BI-FM LD-BANKS Many districts lack bank branches despite high economic activity: FM Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said despite the huge thrust on financial inclusion and high economic activity, there are districts in the country not having any banking presence at all.

FOREIGN FGN10 CHINA-INDIA-ENVOY-BORDER Don't shift goalposts, confuse border management with resolving boundary question, Indian envoy to China Beijing: India has told China not to “shift goalposts” and “confuse” managing the border affairs and restoring peace at the frontiers with the larger issue of the resolution of the boundary question, which is dealt with by different designated mechanisms. By K J M Varma Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India FGN14 CANADA-INDIA-FLIGHTS Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India Toronto: Canada will allow direct flights from India from Monday, lifting the ban on them after a gap of more than five months. Announcing the decision, Transport Canada on Saturday in a tweet said: ''Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place.'' PTI CK CK

