China says will reduce the number of abortions for "non-medical purposes"

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 08:33 IST
China says will reduce the number of abortions for "non-medical purposes"
  • China

China will reduce the number of abortions performed for "non-medical purposes", the country's cabinet said in new guidelines issued on Monday. In measures aimed at improving women's reproductive health, the State Council said it would improve women's overall access to pre-pregnancy health care services and "reduce abortions for non-medical purposes".

China has already promised to draw up new policies aimed at addressing its declining birth rate, which has been identified as one of its major social policy challenges in the coming decades.

