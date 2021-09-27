Maha: 5 held for cheating in police recruitment exam

Police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating and indulging in other malpractices during a police recruitment exam in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Monday.

The written exam was held on Sunday in Thane and the neighboring Palghar district for the recruitment of police drivers. Around 18,000 job aspirants appeared for the exam in Thane commissionerate limits, officials said.

Five people were caught cheating and indulging in other malpractices at an examination center in Balkum area of the city, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)