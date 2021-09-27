Left Menu

UK petrol station problems show Brexit was "intellectual fraud" - French minister Beaune

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the petrol stations problems currently faced by Britain reflected the "intellectual fraud" that was Brexit.

"Every day, we see the intellectual fraud that was Brexit," Beaune told France 2 television.

BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel, as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

