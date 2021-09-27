Left Menu

HC dismisses plea challenging assumed absolute discretion of Muslim husband to divorce to wife

The Supreme Court had in August 2017 held that practice of triple talaq among Muslims is illegal and unconstitutional.Later, The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019 came into being which makes the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims a punishable offence.In her plea filed in the high court, the woman claimed that she got to know that the man was planning to divorce her for another marriage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:15 IST
HC dismisses plea challenging assumed absolute discretion of Muslim husband to divorce to wife
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the "assumed absolute discretion" of Muslim husbands to divorce (talaq-ul-Sunnat) their wives at any time without any reason and advocate notice to her, saying the Parliament has already enacted a law in this regard.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the petition was completely misconceived and there was no merit in it.

"We do not find any merit in this petition since the Parliament has already intervened and enacted the aforesaid enactment/ Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.

The bench noted that the apprehension of the petitioner woman is her husband would divorce her by resort to Talaq-ul-Sunnat.

"In our view, the petition is completely misconceived in the light of the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and in particular Section 3 thereof," it said.

As per section 3 of the Act, any pronouncement of 'talaq' by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal.

The petitioner woman, in her plea, alleged that the practice is ''arbitrary, anti-Shariat, unconstitutional, discriminatory and barbaric'' and sought that the assumed discretion of the husband to give divorce to his wife at any time be declared as arbitrary.

The plea also sought the issuance of detailed step-by-step guidelines in the form of checks and balances on the issue of assumed absolute discretion of the husband to give divorce to his wife at any time without any reason.

It sought direction to declare that the Muslim marriage is not just a mere contract but it is a status.

The plea was filed by a 28-year-old married Muslim woman who said she was deserted by her husband by pronouncing instant 'triple talaq' on August 8 this year and thereafter, she served a legal notice to her husband for restitution of conjugal rights.

The plea said in response to the legal notice, the man has denied pronouncement of instant 'triple talaq' and asked the woman to give him divorce within 15 days from the date of receipt of this notice.

The woman said such a type of discretion allegedly practiced by Muslim husband to give divorce to wife without any reason is the misuse of process. The lawyer, appearing in the matter had explained that 'Talaq-ul-Sunnat was a revocable form of talaq (divorce) because in this form, the consequences of divorce do not become final at once and there is a possibility of compromise and reconciliation between husband and wife.

However, simply uttering the word 'talaq' three times, ends a Muslim marriage. This instant divorce is called triple talaq and is also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', the lawyer had added. The Supreme Court had in August 2017 held that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is illegal and unconstitutional.

Later, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 came into being which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offense.

In her plea filed in the high court, the woman claimed that she got to know that the man was planning to divorce her for another marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021