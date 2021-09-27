Left Menu

IMFL worth Rs 37.80 lakh for illegal sale in Maha seized, 3 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Liquor worth Rs 37.80 lakh stored illegally in a tin shed in Ambernath in Thane district was seized by a flying squad of the Maharashtra excise department, leading to the arrest of three people, an official said on Monday.

The Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) was manufactured in Goa and was being stocked for sale in Maharashtra, despite such sale being prohibited, said Thane excise flying squad inspector Nandakumar More.

''The raid was conducted in Kumbarli on Saturday. We seized IMFL worth Rs 37.80 lakh, three cars worth Rs 6.25 lakh, labels worth Rs 5 lakh, mobiles phones and cash totaling Rs 57,500. The three men have been remanded in state excise custody till September 28,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

