IMFL worth Rs 37.80 lakh for illegal sale in Maha seized, 3 held
- Country:
- India
Liquor worth Rs 37.80 lakh stored illegally in a tin shed in Ambernath in Thane district was seized by a flying squad of the Maharashtra excise department, leading to the arrest of three people, an official said on Monday.
The Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) was manufactured in Goa and was being stocked for sale in Maharashtra, despite such sale being prohibited, said Thane excise flying squad inspector Nandakumar More.
''The raid was conducted in Kumbarli on Saturday. We seized IMFL worth Rs 37.80 lakh, three cars worth Rs 6.25 lakh, labels worth Rs 5 lakh, mobiles phones and cash totaling Rs 57,500. The three men have been remanded in state excise custody till September 28,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMFL
- Indian
- Nandakumar More
- lakh
- IMFL worth
- Thane
- Ambernath
- Kumbarli
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Maha: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane
CBDT refunds over Rs 70,10 cr between April 1 to September 6 to over 26.09 lakh taxpayers
Drug peddler arrested from Maharashtra's Thane
Maharashtra: Jailer, cop attacked by 2 inmates in Thane's Aadharwadi Jail
Maha senior citizen trying to recharge phone card loses Rs 6.25 lakh to online fraudster