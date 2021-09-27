Left Menu

Explosive activity, tremors almost disappeared at La Palma volcano, researchers say

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Explosive activity and seismic tremors have almost disappeared around the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma over the past few hours, the Canary Islands' volcanology institute said on Monday on Twitter.

After a surge in explosions over the weekend, activity appears to have eased off on Monday morning, Reuters witnesses said.

