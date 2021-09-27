Left Menu

Pune: 2 held for betting on IPL matches

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:58 IST
Pune city police have registered two different cases and arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and seized a total of Rs 92.60 lakh and Rs 65,000 from their possession, informed the police. Acting on information regarding betting on an IPL match, the Pune Police conducted raids on Sunday and arrested two alleged bookies identified as Ganesh Bhutada and Ashok Dehurodkar.

They have been arrested from the jurisdiction of Samarth Police station and Market Yard Police station. Prima facie both the accused have international links, the police alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

