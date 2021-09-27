Welcome programme for BJP's Kairana MP cancelled as farmers protest at venue

A programme to welcome Kairana BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary in a village in his constituency has been cancelled following a protest by farmers.

The MP was slated to attend the programme in Mansura village in Shamli district on Sunday.

According to Jhinjhana Station House Officer (SHO) Shyamvir Singh, the welcome programme was organised by gram pradhan Afsar Ali. However, several farmers reached the programme venue, burnt banners and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

The farmers also staged a dharna at the site.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)