Left Menu

In a separate stir, hundreds of farmers confront cops in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:39 IST
In a separate stir, hundreds of farmers confront cops in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people from various villages here and a large number of police personnel were involved in a confrontation on Tuesday during a demonstration over land compensation outside the Noida Authority Office on Delhi's outskirts, coinciding with the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws.

The protestors, mostly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, have been staging a sit-in outside the Noida Authority's office for the past several days over a host of demands including hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government.

Police officials said that security had been heightened in the area in view of the ongoing protest and barricades were also set up to prevent the protestors from moving towards the Authority's office in Sector 6.

While trying to pacify the demonstrators, led by farmer leader Sukhvir Pahalwan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh asked them “not to take the law into their hands”.

“You have all the right to hold a protest, but you should also be thoughtful of your actions causing problems to other people, affecting their movement,” Singh told the protestors, including several women.

“We do not expect you to take the situation to a point wherein the police would be required to use force or initiate legal action against you all because that is not going to help anyone,” the officer added.

This protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad is not linked with the bigger ongoing farmers' stir against the three contentious farm laws, but is related to the residents of 81 villages of Noida whose land has been acquired in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021