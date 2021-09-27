Nabard sanctions Rs 206cr for rural road projects in Odisha

The Nabard on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 206 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in Odisha.

The financial assistance to the Odisha government will be extended for the construction of 25 rural road projects, it said. Aimed at supporting the rural economy by improving livelihoods of people, the projects are being implemented by the Works Department of the state government. These projects with a combined length of 203 km will improve road connectivity for 20.48 lakh people in 1,723 villages, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development said.

''This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the state government to develop rural infrastructure for drinking water supply, irrigation and connectivity,'' it said.

With this, the cumulative sanction under the RIDF (2021-22) reached a level of Rs 1,493 crore, it added.

