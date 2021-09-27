Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Waze's house arrest plea, says he may abscond

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:24 IST
Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Waze's house arrest plea, says he may abscond
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Monday urged a special court here to not permit house custody for dismissed cop Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, as he may abscond.

The NIA filed its affidavit in response to Waze's application seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months for recovery after undergoing a bypass surgery in a private hospital on September 13.

“It is submitted that great prejudice would be caused to the case of the prosecution as there is every possibility that the applicant accused (Waze) will abscond if house arrest is granted,” the NIA said, adding that Taloja jail was aided with all modern facilities to take care of Waze's health.

Special NIA Judge A T Wankhede on Monday perused the affidavit and sought a report from the private hospital on the medical condition of Waze. The court will hear the matter further on September 29. Waze, in his application, said he underwent a complex cardiac surgery with five grafts and there was a high possibility of contracting infection in a non-sterile environment, and sought that he be placed in house custody for a period of three months.

Waze was arrested in March this year for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021