Maha: Naxal camp busted in Gadchiroli, IED recovered

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:08 IST
Maha: Naxal camp busted in Gadchiroli, IED recovered
A Naxal camp was destroyed in Mouza Fulnar forest in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and an IED was recovered from the spot, a police official said on Monday.

The camp was busted after a team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the district police, came under fire between 4:30 pm and 7pm on Sunday in Abujmad area along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a release from the Gadchiroli superintendent of police's office said.

''The C-60 team was fired upon by ultras from the self-styled Company 10 and Bhamragadh dalam, who fled after facing retaliatory action. After three skirmishes during this period, a Naxal camp was busted and an improvised explosive device and other items seized,'' an official said.

