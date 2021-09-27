Left Menu

Kejriwal pays floral tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary at Delhi Assembly

We are making sure we follow his values in our governance and administration, he said in the statement.The legacy of Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first elected Indian speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, was also celebrated at the Delhi Assembly on Monday.Along with the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Speaker Kumari Rakhi Birla were also present on the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary at the Delhi Assembly here, an official statement said.

Kejriwal said the great revolutionary sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country and added that the Delhi government will continue to uphold his legacy and values.

The chief minister also paid floral tributes to freedom fighters Sukhdev and Rajguru at the Delhi Assembly.

''Bhagat Singh ji committed the supreme sacrifice of his life to bring freedom to this country. The Delhi government will always follow the path he left for us to follow. We are making sure we follow his values in our governance and administration,'' he said in the statement.

The legacy of Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first elected Indian speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, was also celebrated at the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Along with the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Speaker Kumari Rakhi Birla were also present on the occasion.

