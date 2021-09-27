Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a medical official with an axe in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for not allowing him to jump the COVID-19 vaccination queue, police said.

The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said.

''The accused, Manohar Rathod, came to the centre and demanded he be vaccinated ahead of the queue, and got enraged when medical officer in charge Dr Santosh Jadhav told him to get registered first. He attacked Jadhav with an axe, but the latter stepped back and avoided getting hurt,'' the official said.

The accused was arrested during the day on the basis of a complaint by Jadhav, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)