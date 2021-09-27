Left Menu

Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:39 IST
Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a medical official with an axe in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for not allowing him to jump the COVID-19 vaccination queue, police said.

The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said.

''The accused, Manohar Rathod, came to the centre and demanded he be vaccinated ahead of the queue, and got enraged when medical officer in charge Dr Santosh Jadhav told him to get registered first. He attacked Jadhav with an axe, but the latter stepped back and avoided getting hurt,'' the official said.

The accused was arrested during the day on the basis of a complaint by Jadhav, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021