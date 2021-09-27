Delhi Police registers case after car stolen from Shastri Bhawan parking
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the theft of a car from the parking of Shastri Bhawan in central part of the city, officials said on Monday.
The driver of the vehicle had lodged an e-FIR last week.
In his complaint, the driver reported about the theft of the vehicle, identified as Maruti Ciaz, bearing registration number DL2CAZ4150. The vehicle was stolen from inside Shastri Bhawan, police said.
A senior police officer said police are checking CCTV footage and making inquiries as the building is under CISF protection. They will also call the complainant on Tuesday and inquire about the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- Shastri Bhawan
- DL2CAZ4150
- The Delhi Police
- CISF
- Maruti Ciaz
ALSO READ
QR code, GPS and CCTV: Greater Noida authority to go hi-tech for door-to-door waste collection
Anantnag district administration orders shopkeepers to Install CCTV cameras in city
Three witnesses in Ankit Gujjar death case kept under CCTV surveillance, Tihar jail informs Delhi HC
Gymkhana Club: SC directs preservation of CCTV footage till further orders