Bandits kill 22 Nigerian security personnel, local politician says

Bandits killed 22 Nigerian security personnel in an attack on a remote army base in northwestern Sokoto State, a member of the state assembly told Reuters on Monday.

Aminu Gobir said 17 bodies were recovered on Sunday and an additional five were found on Monday. He said the dead were 14 soldiers, five police officers and three members of a civil defence force.

