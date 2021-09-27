3 dead, 16 injured in road crash in UP's Bhadohi

Three people died and 16 people were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch near a village here, police said on Monday.

Of the injured, two persons were later discharged from hospital.

The victims were going to perform the last rites of a 95-year-old man on Sunday evening when the vehicle crashed near Babhnauti village under Aurai police station limits, they said.

The victims, Rameshwar Chauhan (42) and Sanwar Lal Chauhan (35), were brothers, the police said, and added that later in the afternoon Kanhaiya (60) succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The injured were rushed to Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in the city, and from there, seven people were admitted to two private hospitals, while three were referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi, they said.

The injured are in the age group of 30 to 50 years, the police added.

