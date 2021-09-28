North Korea fires projectile into Sea of Japan - Yonhap
North Korea launched at least one projectile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.
No other details were immediately available, Yonhap said.
