N.Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea off east coast - S.Korea
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-09-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 04:01 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said in a statement on Tuesday.
It gave no other details. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- South Korea's
Advertisement