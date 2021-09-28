Guinea junta says it's members can't stand in national, local elections
Guinea's junta said on Monday its members are barred from standing in national or local elections, and that it will agree on the length of transition to elections with an 81-member Transitional National Council.
Earlier this month the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to freeze the financial assets of the junta and their relatives and bar them from travelling, in response to the Sept. 5 ouster of President Alpha Conde.
