Left Menu

Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police track social media accounts of Gogi's gang members after threatening messages

Delhi Police is tracking the social media accounts of alleged members linked to gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi after viral messages came to light announcing the avenging of the killing of gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi inside the Rohini court four days ago.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 10:25 IST
Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police track social media accounts of Gogi's gang members after threatening messages
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police is tracking the social media accounts of alleged members linked to gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi after viral messages came to light announcing the avenging of the killing of gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi inside the Rohini court four days ago. According to Delhi Police sources they are keeping an eye on social media accounts linked to gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, who were his accomplices. Sources said that it is the gang members of their group that are posting the message on social media platforms.

According to a viral message posted on a social media platform, it read "We are sitting silent, it does not mean that we are dead, and soon there will be an explosion." Another message read "We are beginning new war for those who are not with us. From now onwards take care of yourself. No one is safe in this war. From today, there will be bloodbaths on Delhi streets. The rules of war have changed. As per new rule, (follow) shoot at sight."

Gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside Rohini court allegedly by his rival gang members on September 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021