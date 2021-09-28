Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police track social media accounts of Gogi's gang members after threatening messages

Delhi Police is tracking the social media accounts of alleged members linked to gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi after viral messages came to light announcing the avenging of the killing of gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi inside the Rohini court four days ago. According to Delhi Police sources they are keeping an eye on social media accounts linked to gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, who were his accomplices. Sources said that it is the gang members of their group that are posting the message on social media platforms.

According to a viral message posted on a social media platform, it read "We are sitting silent, it does not mean that we are dead, and soon there will be an explosion." Another message read "We are beginning new war for those who are not with us. From now onwards take care of yourself. No one is safe in this war. From today, there will be bloodbaths on Delhi streets. The rules of war have changed. As per new rule, (follow) shoot at sight."

Gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside Rohini court allegedly by his rival gang members on September 24. (ANI)

