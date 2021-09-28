Left Menu

Two held in Delhi by Uttarakhand STF for duping Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs

Two persons were arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:25 IST
Two held in Delhi by Uttarakhand STF for duping Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs
Uttarakhand STF team along with the arrested accused. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to STF, the accused duped the Dehradun-resident on the pretext of an insurance policy.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Vijender Kumar. During the raid, the STF recovered 11 mobile phones, three ATM cards, a Point of Sale (POS) machine and other electronic gadgets.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

