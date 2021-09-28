Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal criticism - foreign ministry
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:42 IST
Hungary's foreign minister summoned Ukraine's ambassador on Tuesday over what he said was Ukraine's attempts to block Hungary's new long-term gas supply deal with Russia, which was signed on Monday.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that this amounted to a "violation of Hungary's sovereignty".
Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling in its internal affairs on Monday after Kyiv criticised it over the signing of a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM.
