Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal criticism - foreign ministry

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:42 IST
Hungary's foreign minister summoned Ukraine's ambassador on Tuesday over what he said was Ukraine's attempts to block Hungary's new long-term gas supply deal with Russia, which was signed on Monday.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that this amounted to a "violation of Hungary's sovereignty".

Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling in its internal affairs on Monday after Kyiv criticised it over the signing of a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

