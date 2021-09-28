Left Menu

Maha: Two govt staffers held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A district deputy registrar (DDR) and a head clerk of the cooperative department have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from members of a housing society in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap on Monday night and caught DDR Gopal Mavale and head clerk Suhas Davate while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

According to the ACB, a Roha-based housing society had approached the DDR office for registration, and the accused official had registered it, but kept the verification pending.

Mavale had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from members of the housing society to clear the verification and asked them to furnish the amount on Monday, the official said. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

