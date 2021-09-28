UEFA motion to remove Spanish judge from Super League case

UEFA on Tuesday took legal action to remove the judge from a Spanish court case thwarting the attempt to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ill-fated Super League breakaway.

The move could eventually lead to disciplinary action restarting against the rebel clubs after it was abandoned on Monday night. "UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings,'' European football's governing body said in a statement. "In line with Spanish law — and in the fundamental interests of justice — UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion." UEFA has also filed an appeal with the higher court of appeal in Madrid. The judge is Manuel Ruiz de Lara.

The Nyon, Switzerland body said it will "continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend its interests and — most importantly — those of its members and all football stakeholders." UEFA is hoping a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg could back its attempts to eventually ban Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League.

The UEFA case was launched in the fallout from the stunning launch of the Super League by 12 clubs in April. The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government. Three of the other Super League founding members — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid — also quickly backed out.

