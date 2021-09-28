Left Menu

Greece buys three new French frigates in boost for European defence

It has already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year, making it the first European Union country to buy the warplane. French media reported the deal with Greece could worth be as much as 5 billion euros ($5.86 billion), easing some of the pain for Naval Group, the company that had been due to build submarines under the lost multi-billion-euro deal with Canberra.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:31 IST
Greece buys three new French frigates in boost for European defence
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece signed a deal with France on Tuesday to buy three new frigates as Paris seeks to bounce back from the loss of a big submarine contract with Australia.

The strategic defense and security cooperation pact signed by the countries' presidents is also part of efforts to increase European military autonomy. "It contributes to European security, to the strengthening of Europe's strategic autonomy and sovereignty, and thus to international peace and security," French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis told reporters: "This will tie us for decades." Under the agreement, Athens also has an option to buy the fourth frigate from France. It has already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year, making it the first European Union country to buy the warplane.

French media reported the deal with Greece could worth be as much as 5 billion euros ($5.86 billion), easing some of the pain for Naval Group, the company that had been due to building submarines under the lost multi-billion-euro deal with Canberra. ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021