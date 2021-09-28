Left Menu

Two held for theft at businessman's apartment in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested two workmen from Gujarat for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the home of a city-based businessman, which they were renovating, an official said on Tuesday. The family found out about the theft after moving back to their apartment, following which a police complaint was registered, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:47 IST
Two held for theft at businessman's apartment in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested two workmen from Gujarat for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the home of a city-based businessman, which they were renovating, an official said on Tuesday. The police on Monday nabbed Dilip Parmar and Pankaj Kumar Meena, who was working in the complainant's apartment in the western suburb of Kandivali, the official said. As the renovation work was underway, the businessman had shifted to another flat along with his family, he said.

The complainant had left behind the keys to a locker in his flat, which the accused came to know and during the course of their work, they stole valuables from it, the official said.

The duo traveled to their hometown in Gujarat and buried the stolen valuables in a pit, he said, adding that the accused returned to Mumbai and completed their work at the complainant's flat. The family found out about the theft after moving back to their apartment, following which a police complaint was registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021