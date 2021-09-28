Two held for theft at businessman's apartment in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested two workmen from Gujarat for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the home of a city-based businessman, which they were renovating, an official said on Tuesday. The police on Monday nabbed Dilip Parmar and Pankaj Kumar Meena, who was working in the complainant's apartment in the western suburb of Kandivali, the official said. As the renovation work was underway, the businessman had shifted to another flat along with his family, he said.

The complainant had left behind the keys to a locker in his flat, which the accused came to know and during the course of their work, they stole valuables from it, the official said.

The duo traveled to their hometown in Gujarat and buried the stolen valuables in a pit, he said, adding that the accused returned to Mumbai and completed their work at the complainant's flat. The family found out about the theft after moving back to their apartment, following which a police complaint was registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)