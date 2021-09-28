Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner from Chhattisgarh dies in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:23 IST
A 50-year-old undertrial prisoner, hailing from Chhattisgarh, died at a hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

Johida Ram was lodged in Central Jail Kotbhalwal and was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment on Saturday evening after he fell seriously ill, they said.

They said Ram breathed his last on Monday and later his body was handed over to his next of kin for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

He worked as a mason and was shifted to Kotbhalwal jail from Sub-jail Hiranagar in February to face trial in a case under section 304 Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), officials said.

He was suffering from hypotension and was under treatment at the jail, they said, adding his blood pressure dropped and was accordingly shifted to the GMC hospital on the advice of the jail doctor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

