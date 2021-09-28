Left Menu

Money laundering case: Sena MP's aide remanded to ED custody till Oct 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Tuesday remanded an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 1 in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, Saeed Khan was arrested under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan was produced before a special PMLA court, which remanded him to the ED's custody for further probe in the matter.

The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, an MP from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

The probe agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.

The case is based on an FIR against some accused for alleged fraud worth Rs 18 crore and some linked irregularities.

