WB post-poll violence: CBI charge sheet against 6 in connection with killing man in Sitalkuchi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against six people, said to be TMC workers, in connection with the killing of a man during post-poll violence at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The findings of the probe agency are in contrast to the allegations leveled in the FIR. The wife of the deceased had claimed that her family was a Trinamool Congress supporter and her husband was shot dead by ''BJP goons''.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman, and Arabindo Barman in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cooch Behar, officials said.

The Calcutta High Court last month directed the CBI to probe the post-poll violence cases.

