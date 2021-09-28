Left Menu

Maha: Osmanabad gets over 136 pc of annual rains, dams overflow

Ujani Dam, which is the main source of water for Osmanabad city, is also overflowing.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:11 IST
Maha: Osmanabad gets over 136 pc of annual rains, dams overflow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Osmanabad district in Maharashtra has received 824.90 millimeters of rainfall this monsoon, over 204 mm higher than the 620.60 mm that fell last year, with Bhoom tehsil leading with 961.60 mm for the season so far, an official said on Tuesday.

After several years, the district, part of the generally parched Marathwada region in the state, has received such robust rainfall, which stands at 136.78 percent of the annual average, the official said. While Bhoom has got 961.60 mm rains, the figures for the other tehsils are Osmanabad 786.90 mm, Tuljapur 847.10 mm, Paranda 757.10 mm, Kallam 763.90 mm, Omerga 864.70 mm, Lohara 725.70 mm, and Washi 925.20 mm, he said.

''Dams like Sinakolegaon, Chandani, Manjra, Terna, Lower Terna, Ruibhar, Kurnoor, and Bori are overflowing. Ujani Dam, which is the main source of water for Osmanabad city, is also overflowing. However, heavy rains have affected Kharif crops like soybean, moong, urad, tur, cotton, and bajra,'' he informed.

District officials said heavy rains had affected Irla and Daudpur villages on the banks of the Terna river, while the Osmanabad-Ausa road was blocked as the water was flowing above the deck of the Kamegaon-Samudrawani bridge, with some travelers being stranded on either side for several hours now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

