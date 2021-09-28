Maha: Woman raped by murder convict on parole in Nashik

Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a murder convict who was out on parole in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, who owned a beauty parlor, was performing a puja when the accused entered the establishment in Pawan Nagar late on Monday night.

The accused allegedly tied the victim's hands, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, and raped her at knifepoint, an official said. The woman lodged a complaint with Ambad police station following the attack, he said. The man, who was serving a sentence in a murder case, had been released on parole and had been at large ever since, the official said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

