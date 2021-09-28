Policeman arrested for alleged involvement in cattle smuggling

A police personnel was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling racket in Assam's South Salmara district, a senior police official said.

Acting on specific information about his alleged nexus with cattle smugglers, the policeman, who is posted in South Salmara police station, was arrested, he said.

The local people had lodged a complaint to the district superintendent of police against him and had also submitted a video clip in which he is allegedly seen making a deal with the smugglers. This is the second arrest of a police personnel of South Salmara police station in connection with the alleged nexus between police and cattle smugglers. Earlier, a home guard of the same police station was arrested on September 25 for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling, the official added.

