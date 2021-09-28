Left Menu

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing merged with Crime Branch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has been merged with the Crime Branch unit of the force, an official order said on Tuesday.

According to the order, 1995-batch IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava, who is currently Special Commissioner of Police of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), will also be heading the Crime Branch.

Srivastava was looking after the Crime Branch as an additional charge after Praveer Ranjan, who was Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), was transferred as DG Chandigarh.

The Tuesday’s order was issued by the Home Department with the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

