HC directs Registration IG to conduct inspection of recreation clubs

The Madras High Court has directed the Inspector General of Registration to instruct his subordinates to conduct inspections under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and verify the genuinity of the registration and the activities carried on in the recreation clubs and societies and initiate appropriate action by following the procedures as contemplated under the provisions of the Act.

This exercise shall be done within 12 weeks.

If necessary, a special team of officials are to be constituted to verify the registrations in respect of all these recreation Clubs and societies, Justice S M Subramaniam said while disposing of a writ petition from a club in the city seeking to restrain the police from harassing its members.

As there were many police complaints, alleging illegal activities, against the club, the judge rejected the plea and directed the police to go ahead with its probe.

After noticing that there were similar clubs and societies in the State indulging in unlawful activities, the judge impleaded the Inspector General of Registration as a party in the case and issued a set of directions.

The judge said that while conducting inspections, the jurisdictional authorities may collect further information from the jurisdictional police regarding registration of criminal cases, if any. Taking note of all these aspects, appropriate actions are to be initiated for cancellation of registration, if any illegality or irregularities are noticed. The jurisdictional police authorities, on registration of criminal cases against any such clubs and societies, shall communicate the copy of the FIR to the jurisdictional district registrar of the said society for initiation of appropriate action under the provisions of the Societies Registration Act. The DGP shall issue a circular directing the police authorities to communicate the copy of the FIR to the Registration department without causing any undue delay, the judge added and posted the matter to October 22 for reporting compliance.

