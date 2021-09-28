Karnataka to take up land acquisition for Upper Krishna Project

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to release Rs 2,500 crore for land acquisition and compensation for the two stages of Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

The government also decided to start land acquisition for the Stage-3 of the UKP.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has decided to use 173 TMC of water under the UKP by taking it to those regions where it has not reached yet.

''We will take the water to the last level. We have decided to release Rs 2,500 crore for land acquisition and compensation to four villages,'' Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said those villages where the land acquisition process has not started yet for the UKP will be speeded up.

Stating that he has directed officials to set up the office of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam office in Alamatti, Bommai said he has directed officials to increase the staff for the land acquisition and appoint more surveyors to survey the land for acquisition.

