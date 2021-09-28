Left Menu

Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumes charge as Punjab Cabinet Minister

Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed charge of office as Punjab Cabinet Minister on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:38 IST
Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Under the visionary leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister S Charanjit Singh Channi, I will continue to work tirelessly to take Punjab to new heights of development", said Ashu briefly to reporters. Bharat Bhushan Ashu took oath as minister in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

On Sunday, Channi inducted 15 Congress MLAs as new faces in his newly formed cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

