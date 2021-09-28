Maha: Couple killed hours after celebrating wife's birthday

A couple was killed and three others were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by a tempo at Chillar Phata in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on late Monday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Gajanan Wade and Chayya Wade.

They had celebrated Chhaya's birthday earlier in the day at their daughter's house at Borivli in Mumbai and were returning from there with the daughter's in-laws, police said.

A tempo rammed into the car, making it dash against another tempo, said an official.

While Chhaya Wade died on the spot, her husband died at a hospital in Bhayander.

