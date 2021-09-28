Left Menu

Maha: Couple killed hours after celebrating wife's birthday

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:55 IST
Maha: Couple killed hours after celebrating wife's birthday
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was killed and three others were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by a tempo at Chillar Phata in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on late Monday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Gajanan Wade and Chayya Wade.

They had celebrated Chhaya's birthday earlier in the day at their daughter's house at Borivli in Mumbai and were returning from there with the daughter's in-laws, police said.

A tempo rammed into the car, making it dash against another tempo, said an official.

While Chhaya Wade died on the spot, her husband died at a hospital in Bhayander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021