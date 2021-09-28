Girl goes missing in Nagpur, teams formed to trace her
Nagpur district police have formed teams to trace a 9-year-old girl who went missing from Makardhokda village in Umred, an official said on Tuesday.
The Class IV student has not been seen since Sunday night after telling her grandparents that she was going out to answer nature's call, the official said.
