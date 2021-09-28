Left Menu

UK troops to drive fuel trucks to gas stations later this week- Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:45 IST
UK troops to drive fuel trucks to gas stations later this week- Sky
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British troops will begin driving fuel tankers to filling stations later this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a defence source, as panic buying continued with some forecourts running out of supplies.

"A senior defence source says troops are set to start driving fuel lorries to petrol stations later this week after the Ministry of Defence approved an official request for assistance," Sky News tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021