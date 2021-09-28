UK troops to drive fuel trucks to gas stations later this week- Sky

British troops will begin driving fuel tankers to filling stations later this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a defence source, as panic buying continued with some forecourts running out of supplies.

"A senior defence source says troops are set to start driving fuel lorries to petrol stations later this week after the Ministry of Defence approved an official request for assistance," Sky News tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)