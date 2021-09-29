Left Menu

USTR says Tai, Dombrovskis discussed challenges from China, non-market economies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:47 IST
USTR says Tai, Dombrovskis discussed challenges from China, non-market economies
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her European Union counterpart discussed common challenges posed by non-market economies, including China, during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday, Tai's office said in a statement.

Tai thanked European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis "for helping to build an important bilateral partnership and working constructively to strengthen the transatlantic trade and economic relationship."

The statement made no mention of efforts to resolve a steel and aluminum tariff dispute between the United States and the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021