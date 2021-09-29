U.S. judge clears way for extradition of former Peruvian President Toledo
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 29-09-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 01:56 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
A U.S. judge on Tuesday said that evidence of criminality in the extradition case against former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is "sufficient," all but clearing the way for his extradition on corruption charges.
The U.S. State Department has final say on extradition matters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Peruvian
- The U.S. State Department
Advertisement