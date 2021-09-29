Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi reaches Kozhikode for one day Kerala visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on his one-day visit to Kerala. He arrived at Calicut Airport in Karipur earlier today.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kozhikode Airport. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kozhikode airport in Karipur for his one-day visit to Kerala. During the course of the day, the Wayanad MP is scheduled to visit Kozhikode and Malappuram.

The Congress leader will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects during his visit. "He will be inaugurating the HIMA Dialysis Center in Malappuram and a recreation centre for senior citizens in Kozhikode,' said sources.

They said Gandhi will also be laying the foundation stone of AIMER Business School in Kozhikode. The Congress leader is scheduled to return to the national capital on Thursday morning, added sources. (ANI)

