Maha: 3 held for betting on IPL matches

The accused were identified as Ritesh Kuvarprakash Srivastav 44, Kunal Babanrao Dapodkar 33 and Nikhil Fulchand Courasia 32, the police said. A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested three people here in Maharashtra for allegedly betting on matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), an official said. Following a tip-off, a police team raided premises at a housing complex in Dombivli township on Monday night and caught the three accused while they were betting on a match, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone- III), Kalyan, Sachin Babasaheb Gunjal told reporters on Tuesday.

The police seized Rs 7.65 lakh cash, a laptop, and 23 mobile handsets, including 17 without a SIM card, from their possession, he said. The accused were identified as Ritesh Kuvarprakash Srivastav (44), Kunal Babanrao Dapodkar (33), and Nikhil Fulchand Courasia (32), the police said. A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

