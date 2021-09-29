Left Menu

Adityanth launches 'Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal' programme, over 75,000 women to benefit under scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the 'Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal' programme under Mission Shakti - Phase 3 in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch event of 'Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal' programme. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the 'Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal' programme under Mission Shakti - Phase 3 in Lucknow. While launching the programme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that as many as 75,000 women will get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates and be able to avail benefits of state subsidies under the PM Mudra Yojana for three months.

"There was an atmosphere of chaos before 2017. Families used to be apprehensive of their daughters and sisters venturing out of the house. We first introduced anti-Romeo squads to combat the issue. Through our initiatives, we achieved many goals," the UP CM said. Listing the achievements of women in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "The UP police force had the negligible number of women personnel before 2017. We now have 30,000 female constables... Women can boost the work of readymade garments and we want UP to become a hub of this. If we can provide them with required supplies, they will leave Vietnam and China behind."

On September 14, the UP government informed that it has provided free legal advice, counselling and created awareness about basic rights to 91,691 women through its 75 'One Stop Centres' across the state under the 'Mission Shakti' programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

