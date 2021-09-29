Left Menu

CBI report on use of toxic chemicals in firecrackers very serious, violation of court's orders: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:23 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday said the CBI report on the use of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of firecrackers is very serious and ''prima facie'', there has been a violation of the court's orders on the use of barium and labeling of fireworks.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said the CBI has found harmful chemicals such as barium salts in the seized items.

The apex court noted that manufacturers such as Hindustan Fireworks and Standard Fireworks purchased barium in huge quantities and used these chemicals in the fireworks.

The bench granted one more opportunity to the manufacturers to put forward their case concerning the report of the Joint Director, CBI, Chennai, and directed that a copy of the preliminary inquiry report of the CBI be served to all the concerned counsels by Thursday.

The top court said that every day there is a celebration in the country but it has to look at other factors as well and cannot allow people to suffer and die.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on October 6.

