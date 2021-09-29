Russian cybersecurity executive denies working with foreign intelligence - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ilya Sachkov, the chief executive of Russian cybersecurity company Group IB, is suspected of handing over information to foreign intelligence services, but denies the allegation, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying on Wednesday.
Russia has arrested Sachkov on suspicion of state treason and will hold him in custody for two months, a Moscow court said earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement