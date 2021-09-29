Russian cybersecurity executive denies working with foreign intelligence - TASS

Ilya Sachkov, the chief executive of Russian cybersecurity company Group IB, is suspected of handing over information to foreign intelligence services, but denies the allegation, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying on Wednesday.

Russia has arrested Sachkov on suspicion of state treason and will hold him in custody for two months, a Moscow court said earlier on Wednesday.

